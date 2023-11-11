Hyderabad: The eagerly awaited release of Tiger 3, headlined by Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi, has already raked in an impressive Rs 15 crore in box office collections before hitting the screens. However, despite strong advance bookings, the film finds itself trailing behind the likes of Jawan and Pathaan, both featuring Shah Rukh Khan.

Tiger 3, a Yash Raj Films production, is gearing up for a massive release on around 5000 screens across India, aiming for a substantial opening of around Rs 40 crore on Diwali. The early trends suggest a nationwide release, making it one of the largest releases for Hindi cinema. With high expectations from Salman Khan's fan base, the film is poised to have one of the most significant opening weekends in Hindi cinema history.

The initial response to advance bookings has been robust. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, 5.86 lakh tickets were sold for Tiger 3, amounting to Rs 15.58 crores. However, there's a lingering uncertainty about the film's performance on Diwali Day, as it competes with other major releases like Jawan and Pathaan. Despite this, Tiger 3 has shown substantial ticket sales in national cinema chains, including PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis, with noteworthy figures in IMAX and 4DX versions.

Salman Khan's mass appeal is unmistakable, evident in the outstanding advance booking responses outside the national chains. Tiger 3 marks the latest addition to Aditya Chopra's ambitious spy universe, which includes Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film promises an exciting entry sequence for Salman Khan's character, Tiger, with some of the best talents collaborating to create a highlight of the film.

As the clock ticks down to its release, Tiger 3 holds the promise of delivering a thrilling cinematic experience and potentially setting new records for Salman who had more misses in the recent past than hits.