TIGER 3 SALMAN KHAN KATRINA KAIF EMRAAN HASHMI COME TOGETHER FOR A NEW POSTER

Hyderabad: Makers of Tiger 3 unveiled a new poster of the film featuring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Katrina and Salman also put the poster on their respective Instagram handles. The film is set to hit the theatres on November 12, on Sunday, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Yash Raj Films took to their official Instagram handle to share the poster and wrote in the caption, Thank you for all the love for #Tiger3Trailer! And here's our token of love for you! New poster unlocked! #Tiger3 coming to theatres this Diwali, 12th Nov, Sunday!" In the poster, a seated Emraan is flanked on either side by Salman and Katrina each of whom hold guns. The poster has sparked curiosity among fans about the action thriller.

Salman mentioned, "Itna saara pyaar diya apne, toh naya poster release karna banta hai!" (You guys have showered so much love on us, so one new poster for you all is mandatory). On Tuesday, the makers shared the poster of the film depicting Emraan as an antagonist. Fans are sure to be intrigued by the image, which features him holding a gun and having an intense expression on his face.

Tiger 3 official trailer came out on Monday. Taking to Instagram, Salman Khan shared a glimpse of the trailer which he captioned, "Tiger se dushmani sabko bhaari padti hai. This time it's personal! Watch #Tiger3Trailer now. #Tiger3 arriving in cinemas on 12th November. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu." Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles.

The 2-minute-50-second-long trailer featured Salman as India's best agent, Tiger, trying to save his family and the country from an enemy (played by Emraan Hashmi) trying to take personal revenge for his family's loss. The trailer also featured Katrina Kaif in her action avatar and Emraan's face was revealed at the end of the clip. The Selfiee actor can be seen with long hair and a heavy beard look.