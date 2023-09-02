TIGER 3 NEW POSTER OUT SALMAN KHAN AND KATRINA KAIF ARE ACTION READY FILM TO HIT THEATRES THIS DIWALI

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Get ready to make your Diwali a little filmy with the release of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's highly anticipated film Tiger 3. Salman and Katrina are all set to return as Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger and Zoya respectively with the action thriller. With only two months left to the film's release, Salman on Saturday treated his fans with a surprise by unveiling the movie's new poster.

Taking to Instagram, Salman dropped the poster with a caption that read, "Aa raha hoon! #Tiger3 on Diwali 2023. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @katrinakaif | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf." In the poster, Salman and Katrina are seen in their intense avatars with guns in their hands.

Katrina Kaif also shared the poster on her Instagram handle and wrote, "No mil it's. No Fear. No turning back. #Tiger3 in theatres this Diwali." Fans swarmed to the comment section soon after the poster was shared. A fan wrote, "Waiting .. aa jaao." Another wrote, "Wow! looking forward to watching it." One more wrote, "The most awaiteddd." A user commented, "Finally!!! Tiger Zinda hai aur humesha rahega Inshallah."

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film was made under the YRF banner. As per reports, the film also features Emraan Hashmi as an antagonist. However, no official announcement of Emraan's casting has been made yet. With Tiger 3, Salman and Katrina will reunite on screen after the 2019 film Bharat. Prior to it, the duo featured in hits like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, and Partner.

