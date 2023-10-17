Hyderabad: Makers finally unveiled the poster of the antagonist from the much awaited Tiger franchise. Yash Raj Films, the production company behind Tiger 3, dropped the poster of anti-hero Emraan Hashmi on Tuesday. Sharing a glimpse of the primary antagonist from the upcoming film Tiger 3, YRF shared posters of Emraan Hashmi in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu looking suave with a massive gun in his hand.

Taking to Instagram, makers took to the official handle of YRF to unveil Emraan's first look from the film. Along with the poster, they wrote: "An anti-hero like never before! Welcome @therealemraan aka Aatish from #Tiger3 - he wants Tiger and Zoya dead at any cost! Watch #Tiger3Trailer NOW (Link in bio) #Tiger3 arriving in cinemas on 12th November. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

As soon as the makers dropped Emraan's first look from the film, fans flocked to the comment section and surprisingly remarks on Emraan's look overshadowed everything else. Emraan Hashmi plays Aatish, a mercenary who serves as the antagonist, making his fans go gaga over his transformation from a lover boy to the villain. The actor was most recently seen in Selfie with Akshay Kumar, which was released on February 24.

Within a few hours of the poster release, it appears that Emraan Hashmi, the newest addition to Yash Raj's spy-verse, has built a separate fan base for himself. For the uninitiated, Emraan Hashmi portrays the antagonist in Tiger 3 and is on a mission to destroy Tiger's (Salman Khan's) life and family.

Tiger 3 is the third installment in the series, starring Khan as the title character and Katrina Kaif as the female lead Zoya. It is the sixth installment in the espionage franchise produced by Yash Raj Films. The film helmed by Maneesh Sharma is all set to hit theatres on November 12.