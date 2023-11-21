TIGER 3 BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 9 SALMAN KHAN STARRER SEES ITS LOWEST EARNINGS AS YET IN INDIA

Hyderabad: Yash Raj Films' latest addition to their ambitious Spy Universe, Tiger 3, featuring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi, hit big screens on November 12. However, the film seems to be struggling to achieve the same success as its predecessor, Pathaan, within the YRF Spy Universe. Nearly nine days after its release, Tiger 3 recorded its lowest single-day box office collection in the domestic market.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Tiger 3 garnered a disappointing box office figure of Rs 6.5 crore on day 9, including all languages across India. Despite a promising start on Diwali, this action-packed film has been underperforming at the box office. As of now, the movie has amassed a domestic collection of Rs 236 crore.

In contrast, Pathaan, the fourth installment in YRF’s Spy Universe, amassed over Rs 500 crore in domestic collections during its theatrical run earlier in the year. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Pathaan also crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark worldwide, a figure that Tiger 3 might struggle to achieve even half of. Currently, Tiger 3 is approaching the Rs 400 crore milestone, with approximately Rs 380 crore in earnings. On its ninth day, the Hindi version of Tiger 3 recorded an overall occupancy of 13%, while Tamil and Telugu releases barely contributed to its revenue.

With a reported budget of Rs 300 crore, Tiger 3 might end up being labeled an underperformer, especially considering the high expectations set for it, despite cameos from Shah Rukh and Hrithik Roshan. The YRF Spy Universe plans to continue with War 2, currently in production, followed by a planned Tiger vs Pathaan movie. Tiger 3 now stands as the second-lowest-grossing film in the franchise, surpassing Ek Tha Tiger but trailing behind Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan.