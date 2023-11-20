Hyderabad: On its eighth day of release, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi starrer Tiger 3 experienced a significant decline in box office numbers. The drop, however, was anticipated owing to the World Cup final 2023 between India and Australia. The clash impacted the film's performance, resulting in a steep 48% drop in domestic box office collections.

On Sunday, the World Cup final drew audiences away from theaters, reflected in Tiger 3's earnings of approximately Rs 10.25 crore in India, marking a substantial decrease. The film's total collection, across all languages, now stands at Rs 229.65 crore, with a notably low overall occupancy of 14.75% throughout the day.

With the culmination of the World Cup and Diwali holidays coming to an end, Tiger 3 faces a critical phase starting Monday, determining its future performance at the box office and its potential to achieve a respectable lifetime run. Despite being released on Diwali, a relatively weaker release day—YRF remained confident in their product mounted on a reported budget of Rs 300 crore. On November 12, the film hit over 8000 screens worldwide.

Although Tiger 3 had a strong opening, being part of Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe, it has yet to gain the anticipated momentum and establish new benchmarks. Disappointingly, Tiger 3 missed setting new benchmarks such as the highest weekend, day one figures, or week one figures, which the industry was hopeful it would achieve upon its release. While receiving mixed reviews, the film has been celebrated by Salman's fans, who cherish his larger-than-life roles.

Helmed by Manessh Sharma, Tiger 3 also includes special appearances by Hrithik Roshan, hinting at a sequel to War, and Shah Rukh Khan, seen in his role as Pathaan. Despite achieving a respectable total, Tiger 3 seemingly has bleak chances of toppling Jawan and Pathaan, the year's top two films in terms of numbers.