Hyderabad: The action-packed entertainer, starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi, has successfully completed one week since its release on Diwali. According to early estimates reported by Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 17 crore on Saturday with an overall 21 percent occupancy. It has accumulated a domestic collection of Rs 217.9 crore in its initial week.

This achievement positions Tiger 3 in the Rs 200 crore club, as it has garnered Rs 217 crores nett at the domestic box office, as per the trade portal. Consequently, Tiger 3 now ranks as the fourth highest-grossing Bollywood film in terms of its 7-day performance in 2023. Moreover, it has become the 34th film to join the coveted 200-crore club. Saturday's collection elevates it to the position of the 27th biggest Hindi nett grosser of all time.

Tiger 3 opened with an impressive Rs 44.5 crore on the day of Diwali. It went on to amass a staggering Rs 59.25 crore on Monday, which coincided with the Goverdhan Puja holiday. The film's collections declined in the following days, hitting the lowest single-day collection of Rs 13.25 crore on Friday.

Although there is still potential for the film to cross the Rs 300 crore mark, Sunday's collections may be affected by the World Cup Finals. The actors have now embarked on post-release interviews and promotional activities, which should generate positive word-of-mouth among the audience. However, the film's performance on Sunday and in the upcoming week will remain pivotal.