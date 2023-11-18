TIGER 3 BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 6 SALMAN KHAN AND KATRINA KAIF STARRER CROSSES RS 200 CRORE MARK IN INDIA

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated film Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma and starring Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles, has been a box-office success. Released on Diwali on November 12, the action drama has crossed the Rs 200 crore milestone after earning significant profits. Garnering positive reviews, the film experienced great anticipation and excitement among fans, resulting in impressive opening day numbers of Rs 44.5 crore. Now, let's take a look at the film's sixth-day performance at the domestic box office.

Tiger 3 is the fifth installment in YRF's spy franchise and has lived up to the high expectations. Early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk suggest that on day 6, the film collected Rs 13 crore, bringing its total collection to Rs 200.65 crore. With a week soon to be completed, it is predicted that the Maneesh Sharma directorial will witness a surge in numbers over the weekend. Globally, the film has exceeded the Rs 300 crore mark.

Following Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan, Tiger 3 is the latest addition to the YRF Spy Universe. Salman Khan reprises his role as Avinash alongside Katrina Kaif as Zoya in the film. Bankrolled by Aditya Chopra, the film also features cameos by superstar Shah Rukh Khan and actor Hrithik Roshan.

Pritam has composed the soundtrack for Tiger 3, while Tanuj Tiku has composed the background score. The action-packed film is reportedly made on an estimated budget of Rs 300 crore, making it Yash Raj Films' most expensive project to date.