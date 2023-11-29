Tiger 3 box office collection day 17: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's film witnesses free fall on third Tuesday
Tiger 3 box office collection day 17: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's film witnesses free fall on third Tuesday
Hyderabad: Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the movie premiered in theaters on November 12. According to Sacnilk.com, Tiger 3 made slightly over Rs 276 crore in India on its third Tuesday. The film features Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. Apart from Salman and Katrina, the action thriller also stars Emraan Hashmi in a prominent role.
Sacnilk.com reports indicate that Tiger 3 amassed Rs 187.65 crore in its first week and Rs 67.22 crore in its second week. It raked in Rs 2.25 crore nett on its seventeenth day in India across all languages, resulting in a total collection of Rs 276.25 crore at the domestic box office. Within just ten days of release, Tiger 3 had grossed Rs 400.50 crore worldwide.
This third installment of the Tiger franchise is part of the YRF Spy Universe, which includes films like War and Pathaan. Notably, the movie features cameo appearances by Shah Rukh Khan and a post-credit scene featuring Hrithik Roshan. In an interview with a media agency, Emraan Hashmi revealed that following the lockdown, casting director Shanoo Sharma arranged a meeting with Maneesh Sharma for Tiger 3 and during the interaction, Maneesh Sharma expressed interest in casting an antagonist for the movie.
Emraan mentioned that initially, he found it challenging to accept the role due to the established perception associated with playing a negative character. However, upon reading the script, he discovered depth and various nuances to the character, which ultimately intrigued him and led to his acceptance of the role. Similar to its predecessors, Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, the film revolves around a new mission involving RA&W agent Tiger (Salman) and ISI agent Zoya (Katrina). Ek Tha Tiger, directed by Kabir Khan, was released in 2012, while the sequel helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tiger Zinda Hai, came out in 2017.
