TIGER 3 BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 16 SALMAN KHAN KATRINA KAIF STARRER REGISTERS STEEP FALL ON THIRD MONDAY

Hyderabad: Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead, faced a significant decline in its box office collections in India on Monday. The actioner is an important addition to the successful YRF Spy Universe, which includes films like War and Pathaan. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Diwali release, Tiger 3 did not pass the litmus test on its third Monday.

Initially, the film had a good run at the box office but on November 27, there was a drop in the box office numbers, with only Rs 2.60 crore collection in the domestic circuit. The film is enjoying a solo run in theatres, despite that it has failed to sustain its box office performance. In India, the total collection stands at Rs 273.08 crore, while the action-thriller has garnered a gross worldwide box office collection of Rs 447 crore, according to YRF.

Tiger 3, the third installment of the Tiger franchise, following Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), is expected to surpass the Rs 300-crore mark in India soon. The film's India gross collection is Rs 331 crore, while its gross overseas earnings stand at Rs 116 crore. Tiger 3 is the fifth installment of YRF's spy franchise.

Anticipation was high for the film, directed by Maneesh Sharma, and it received positive reviews upon its release. On its opening day, the Salman starrer earned Rs 44.50 crore across all languages in India. However, on Day 16 (November 27), the film experienced a major decline, with an overall occupancy of 13.53 percent, as reported by trade sources.