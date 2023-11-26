Tiger 3 box office collection day 14: Salman Khan - Katrina Kaif starrer bounces back on second Saturday, eyes Rs 270 cr mark
Published: 21 minutes ago
Hyderabad: With minimal competition at the box office, Tiger 3 featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead has been performing exceptionally well, crossing the Rs 250 crore mark on day 12 and now aiming for Rs 275 crore. In India, on its opening day, Tiger 3 collected Rs 44.50 crore across all languages. On day 14, which was on November 25, the film's total collection reached approximately Rs 264.67 crore.
As per Industry tracker Sacnilk, the film amassed close to Rs 6 crore on Saturday, with an increase in occupancy during the evening and night shows. According to Yash Raj Films (YRF), the film has garnered a total of Rs 427 crore worldwide. Despite the release of Salman Khan's niece, Alizeh Agnihotri's debut film Farrey on November 24, the collection of Tiger 3 remains unaffected.
Being Salman's third collaboration with Yash Raj Films, Tiger 3 was released on Diwali and successfully surpassed the distractions of festive day celebrations and the World Cup to surpass Rs 400 crore in just 10 days. For the unversed, the second installment of the Tiger franchise, titled Tiger Zinda Hai, was helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who also directed Salman in another YRF project, Sultan. As the third installment of the Tiger franchise, Tiger 3 is part of the YRF Spy Universe, which also includes films like War and Pathaan.
The film includes a special appearance by Shah Rukh Khan and a post-credit scene featuring Hrithik Roshan. Similar to its predecessors, Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, the film revolves around a new mission involving RA&W agent Tiger (Salman) and ISI agent Zoya (Katrina Kaif). It also features Emraan Hashmi as the main antagonist, along with Revathy, Vishal Jethwa, Kumud Mishra, Ranvir Shorey, and Simran.
