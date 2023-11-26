Hyderabad: With minimal competition at the box office, Tiger 3 featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead has been performing exceptionally well, crossing the Rs 250 crore mark on day 12 and now aiming for Rs 275 crore. In India, on its opening day, Tiger 3 collected Rs 44.50 crore across all languages. On day 14, which was on November 25, the film's total collection reached approximately Rs 264.67 crore.

As per Industry tracker Sacnilk, the film amassed close to Rs 6 crore on Saturday, with an increase in occupancy during the evening and night shows. According to Yash Raj Films (YRF), the film has garnered a total of Rs 427 crore worldwide. Despite the release of Salman Khan's niece, Alizeh Agnihotri's debut film Farrey on November 24, the collection of Tiger 3 remains unaffected.

Being Salman's third collaboration with Yash Raj Films, Tiger 3 was released on Diwali and successfully surpassed the distractions of festive day celebrations and the World Cup to surpass Rs 400 crore in just 10 days. For the unversed, the second installment of the Tiger franchise, titled Tiger Zinda Hai, was helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who also directed Salman in another YRF project, Sultan. As the third installment of the Tiger franchise, Tiger 3 is part of the YRF Spy Universe, which also includes films like War and Pathaan.