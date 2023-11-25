Hyderabad: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, who had more misses than hits in the recent past, are basking in the success of their latest venture, Tiger 3. Despite this achievement, the movie falls short when compared to other releases within Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe. Over its 13-day theatrical run, Tiger 3 has seen a decline at the box office, marking its lowest earnings on Friday.

Since its Diwali release, Tiger 3 has amassed Rs 258.37 crore domestically, with a noteworthy drop in collections on its 13th day, only fetching Rs 3.5 crore according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Occupancy rates for Tiger 3 have also been underwhelming, with only 12% attendance in 664 Delhi-NCR shows and a 14% turnout in 415 Mumbai screenings on its 13th day. Initially, Tiger 3 had a strong start with Rs 44.5 crore on Diwali, followed by its highest-grossing day of Rs 59.25 crore. However, its performance has been consistently declining. Its global earnings currently stand at Rs 413.7 crore.

In comparison to other films within the YRF Spy Universe like Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan’s War, Tiger 3 lags behind. Pathaan accrued Rs 543.05 crore in India earlier in the year, while War from 2019 earned Rs 317.91 crore domestically. To surpass War's Indian collections, Tiger 3 needs to generate over Rs 59 crore, a challenging feat considering its current low earnings and the impending competition from Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal next week.

Despite the recent underperformance, Salman Khan has been actively promoting the film through interviews, expressing gratitude to the audience for their support. Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma, is the third installment in the Tiger franchise, following Ek Tha Tiger by Kabir Khan and Tiger Zinda Hai by Ali Abbas Zafar, and features Emraan Hashmi in a pivotal role.