Hyderabad: Renowned superstar Salman Khan is basking in the glory of his recently launched action-thriller movie, Tiger 3. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the actioner features an ensemble cast including Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. As per the latest report from Industry tracker Sacnilk, Tiger 3 has successfully exceeded the Rs 250 crore benchmark at the domestic box office.

Salman Khan's Tiger 3, after collecting Rs 4.7 crores on the twelfth day of its screening, has finally crossed the Rs 250 crore hurdle in India. This information has been confirmed by trade analyst Sacnilk. Additionally, according to Yash Raj Films, the film has already grossed a whopping Rs 400.50 crores worldwide within just 10 days since its release.

Expressing his thoughts at this significant box office achievement, Salman Khan said, "Despite the Diwali festivities and the ongoing World Cup which had everyone's attention, we are extremely grateful and happy with the remarkable numbers that we have received." For the unversed, Tiger 3 serves as the third installment of the popular Tiger franchise and forms an integral part of the esteemed YRF Spy Universe alongside War and Pathaan.

The film also features cameo appearances by Shah Rukh Khan and a post-credit scene highlighting Hrithik Roshan. Just like its predecessors, Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, the movie revolves around a new mission involving the dynamic duo of RA&W agent Tiger (Salman) and ISI agent Zoya (Katrina Kaif). Taking place after the events of Pathaan, Tiger 3 acts as a sequel to the 2017 blockbuster Tiger Zinda Hai.