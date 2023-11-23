Tiger 3 box office collection day 11: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer declines further
Published: 2 hours ago
Hyderabad: The Maneesh Sharma directorial has been experiencing a decline in its earnings. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, it is expected that Tiger 3 will make slightly more than Rs 5 crore on Wednesday. The cast of the film includes Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi, and Vishal Jethwa.
#Tiger3 Surpasses 300cr at the Worldwide box office in just 5 days. This is the 9th Film for MEGASTAR #SalmanKhan to reach the 300cr club Highest for any Indian Actor 🔥#Tiger3BoxOffice pic.twitter.com/2kiKiPEaGN— Shahriar T (@BeingShahriarT) November 17, 2023
On its opening day in India, this action-thriller minted Rs 44.50. According to trade reports, on Day 11 (November 22), the film had a slight decrease and added Rs 5.75 crore to its overall collection. As of now, the total collection of Tiger 3 in India amounts to Rs 249.70 crore.
The film had an overall occupancy rate of 11.36 per cent on Wednesday. Today, which is November 23, it will surpass the Rs 250-crore milestone. However, only time will tell how it performs over the weekend.
#Tiger3 continues to win hearts all over.— Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) November 22, 2023
Watch #Tiger3 at your nearest big screen in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. Book your tickets now. https://t.co/cn6HwPReTo https://t.co/Zf1AuBHx0w pic.twitter.com/SqdlkeB1c1
Tiger 3 takes place after the events of Pathaan and serves as a sequel to the 2017 movie Tiger Zinda Hai. This latest installment in the YRF Spy Universe follows the eponymous spy played by Salman Khan as he races against time to protect his family and country. Tiger 3 is bankrolled by Aditya Chopra.
The soundtrack of the film is composed by Pritam, while the background score is composed by Tanuj Tiku. It is reported that Tiger 3 had a budget of approximately Rs 300 crore, making it the most expensive project of Yash Raj Films.
The first installment, Ek Tha Tiger, was directed by Kabir Khan and released in 2012. In 2017, the franchise expanded with Tiger Zinda Hai, which was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Just like the previous two parts, Tiger 3 focuses on a new mission involving RA&W agent Tiger (played by Salman) and ISI agent Zoya (played by Katrina Kaif). The film was released in theaters on November 12 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
