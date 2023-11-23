TIGER 3 BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 11 SALMAN KHAN AND KATRINA KAIF STARRER DECLINES FURTHER

Hyderabad: The Maneesh Sharma directorial has been experiencing a decline in its earnings. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, it is expected that Tiger 3 will make slightly more than Rs 5 crore on Wednesday. The cast of the film includes Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi, and Vishal Jethwa.

On its opening day in India, this action-thriller minted Rs 44.50. According to trade reports, on Day 11 (November 22), the film had a slight decrease and added Rs 5.75 crore to its overall collection. As of now, the total collection of Tiger 3 in India amounts to Rs 249.70 crore.

The film had an overall occupancy rate of 11.36 per cent on Wednesday. Today, which is November 23, it will surpass the Rs 250-crore milestone. However, only time will tell how it performs over the weekend.

Tiger 3 takes place after the events of Pathaan and serves as a sequel to the 2017 movie Tiger Zinda Hai. This latest installment in the YRF Spy Universe follows the eponymous spy played by Salman Khan as he races against time to protect his family and country. Tiger 3 is bankrolled by Aditya Chopra.

The soundtrack of the film is composed by Pritam, while the background score is composed by Tanuj Tiku. It is reported that Tiger 3 had a budget of approximately Rs 300 crore, making it the most expensive project of Yash Raj Films.