Hyderabad: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's highly anticipated film Tiger 3 is gradually approaching the Rs 250 crore mark in the domestic circuit. According to Sacnilk.com, the Maneesh Sharma directorial made just over Rs 6 crore on Tuesday. The film hit the theatres on November 12 coinciding with the festival of lights Diwali.

On the ninth day, Tiger 3 collected Rs 7.35 crore [Hindi: Rs 7.25 crore; Telugu: Rs 5 lakh; Tamil: Rs 5 lakh]. On its tenth day, the film minted Rs 6.27 crore nett in India for all languages, as per the trade portal. This took the total collection to Rs 243.52 crore at the domestic box office.

In addition to Salman and Katrina Kaif, the film also features Emraan Hashmi and Vishal Jethwa. Being a sequel to the 2017 film Tiger Zinda Hai, Tiger 3 is set after the events of Pathaan. This latest installment in the YRF Spy Universe revolves around Salman Khan's spy character as he races against time to save his family and country. The film is bankrolled by Aditya Chopra.

The first part, Ek Tha Tiger, which was helmed by Kabir Khan, was released in 2012. The franchise expanded in 2017 with Tiger Zinda Hai, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Just like the two previous films, Tiger 3 centers around a new mission involving RA&W agent Tiger (Salman) and ISI agent Zoya (Katrina Kaif).

The makers of Tiger 3 recently unveiled a new romantic song called Ruaan. Salman shared the song on Instagram, stating, "#Ruaan. Full song out now." The song is sung by Arijit Singh, who also lent his voice to the song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam. The music is composed by Pritam, with lyrics by Irshad Kamil.

However, despite a strong start, Tiger 3 has experienced a decline in box office collections. It has struggled to reach the success of previous hits like Pathaan and Jawan and might not even reach the Rs 300 crore mark in India. However, globally, Tiger 3 is expected to surpass Rs 500 crore in earnings soon.