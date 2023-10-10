TIGER 3 AHEAD OF TRAILER RELEASE SALMAN KHAN DROPS NEW POSTER OF KATRINA KAIF IN ACTION AVATAR

Hyderabad: Tiger 3's new poster, starring Katrina Kaif as Zoya, was released by Salman Khan on Tuesday. Her strong, badass avatar has left people speechless! Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, is unquestionably one of the most anticipated films of the year. Now, just days before the release of the Tiger 3 trailer, Salman Khan has revealed a new poster featuring Katrina Kaif.