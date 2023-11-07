Hyderabad: There is still time for the major Diwali release, and the film has already received Rs 6.48 crore in advance bookings for the second day. According to Sacnilk.com, the Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi film will be released in theatres on November 12 and has already sold over 2,27,605 tickets for 9558 shows in India.

According to the data, Tiger 3 has amassed a total of Rs 6,03,94,665 in advance bookings for Tiger 3 in 2D format. Tiger 3 (Telugu) 2D grosseed roughly Rs 4,54,826 (4.5 lakh). The film's advance ticket sales began on Sunday.

Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi, added roughly 22,000 tickets on day 2 of its advance sales, bringing its total advances in leading national chains to 2,27,605 tickets. The Maneesh Sharma directorial is an important film for the Hindi film industry, particularly following the drab Dussehra and pre-Diwali time. The exhibitors across India desired a film with potential, and they have now received it.

The multi starrer is collecting good presales outside of the main national chains as well, with single screen properties like Delite, Liberty, and Gaeity Galaxy exhibiting strong trends. Tiger 3 is bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner. The film is a sequel to Tiger Zinda Hai, which was released in 2017.

Tiger 3 is rated UA and runs for 2 hours and 33 minutes. Revathi, Ridhi Dogra, Vishal Jethwa, Kumud Mishra, Ranvir Shorey also play key roles in the film. Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan will reportedly appear as Kabir and Pathaan, respectively, in the film.