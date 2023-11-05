TIGER 3 ADVANCE BOOKING DAY 1 SALMAN KHAN AND KATRINA KAIF STARRER TAKES AN EXCELLENT START

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated film Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, has generated a tremendous response on its first day of advance ticket sales. The buzz surrounding this upcoming spy thriller is at an all-time high. Advance bookings opened on November 5, and despite being available in select cities, the demand for tickets has been astonishing. An estimated 33,090 tickets have already been sold, surpassing the Rs 1 crore mark in pre-sales earnings.

According to industry tracker Sachnilk, data from national multiplex chains indicates massive interest in the film which is the latest offering from Yash Raj Films' (YRF) Spy Universe. Meanwhile, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared that Tiger 3's advance bookings have kicked off on a remarkable note. Notable numbers include 20,000 tickets sold at #PVRInox, 3,800 at #Cinepolis, and a total of 23,800 tickets sold on day 1.

Salman Khan, who plays the role of Avinash Tiger Singh Rathore, previously discussed the film's action, emphasising its raw, realistic, and spectacular nature. He highlighted the essence of the Tiger franchise, where the hero is depicted as a larger-than-life Hindi film character capable of taking on hordes of adversaries with sheer strength and determination. Tiger, as a character, embodies the spirit of a real-life tiger hunting its prey, never retreating from a challenge and standing resolute for the country, no matter the odds.

Set for a Diwali release on November 12, Tiger 3 will be presented in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, promising to enthrall audiences with its adrenaline-pumping action and gripping storyline. The film is said to break the jinx for Salman, who has had more misses than hits in the recent past.

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 introduces Emraan Hashmi as Aatish, a formidable adversary on a mission to destroy India and placing Salman's character in a heart-wrenching dilemma where he must choose between his nation and his family.