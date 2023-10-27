Hyderabad: During their appearance on the eighth season premiere of Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone opened up about their love story. Ranveer shared a captivating account of their first meeting at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's house, with him describing Deepika as an "angelic" figure when she opened a heavy door, much like he had previously described his first encounter with Anushka Sharma at YRF studios.

Koffee with Karan 8 curtain-raiser episode featuring Deepika and Ranveer has sparked internet frenzy as netizens noticed the similarities between the two stories narrated by Ranveer years apart. The Simmba actor vividly narrated how he first met Deepika at Bhansali's office in the KWK8 premiere episode. Years ago, in a similar fashion on the same show, Ranveer had recounted how he met Anushka for the first time. The strikingly similar narration has left netizens amused who opined that Ranveer should have changed the script a bit.

Taking a dig at Ranveer, a user on X, formerly Twitter, wrote, "Bro he elevated DP also in the same way 😭," while another chimed in, "Ranveer bhai thodi toh script change kar leta 😂😂😂." A user also accused Ranveer of using the same script again and wrote, "Cheeky ye konsa script hai😭😭😭😭 har jagah same."

Back in 2011, Ranveer and Anushka were rumored to be dating and had appeared together on Koffee with Karan during the third season. They had also acted together in films like Band Baaja Baaraat, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, and Dil Dhadakne Do. However, just a year after his appearance with Anushka, Ranveer began dating Deepika, and their relationship blossomed during the making of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. The couple eventually got married in 2018.