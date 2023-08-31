THIS WILL CONTINUE ESHA DEOL OPENS UP ABOUT BEING COMPARED TO MOM HEMA MALINI

Hyderabad: Actor Esha Deol, who made her acting debut in 2002, managed to carve a niche for herself and went on to establish her own identity in the Bollywood industry. The actor, in a recent interview, was asked about comparisons to her parents - seasoned actors Hema Malini and Dharmendra. Esha just so occurred to state that she was often compared to her mother when she first began acting in movies.

Recently, Esha Deol expressed her pride at being the daughter of Hema Malini and Dharmendra. While speaking with a webloid, she said that she's incredibly proud to have been born to such amazing parents. "And then they are legends and actors who are admired by millions," she stated. She noted that she first didn't believe the comparisons would occur. Esha was just 18 when she started her career as an actor, and she didn't realize the comparisons with her mother would persist until she read the reviews of her first few films.

She said, "I was 18 when I started. That's a very naive age, and I remember the excitement of reading my first film's review, there was so much comparison to my mom in most of them." The actor said she realized that this would not end and that she would have to start getting used to it. "Because I'm here to work and if I'm gonna let this affect me, then that's not going to be good for me. So let that pressure cooker be on the side, and I'll continue doing my work," she added.

Also read: Teacher's Day 2021: Esha Deol says 'My mother, my first teacher'

On the work front, Esha Deol last appeared in the Amazon Mini TV-streaming web series Hunter: Tootega Nahi Todega. She also appeared in the series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, which also features Ajay Devgn and Raashii Khanna. Her short film Ek Duaa recently received a special mention at the 69th National Film Awards in the non-feature films category.