THIS WAS NOT THE FIRST TIME AVIKA GOR ON GETTING REPLACED IN SALMAN KHANS KISI KA BHAI KISI KI JAAN

Hyderabad Avika Gor who is well known for her role in Balika Vadhu has said that she was replaced at the last minute in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Avika further stated that this was not the first time she had been substituted in a Salman Khan film citing a similar occurrence in AntimAvika in a recent conversation clarified that she did not say no but the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan team changed her and she has no idea why It was a lastminute change she explained The Sasural Simar Ka actor revealed that she had been confirmed for the role and that the paperwork was completed but she was yet to sign the contract We just got a call that they are going ahead with somebody else she stated adding I was going to sign the next day Avika stated that she had apprehensions and expected this to occur I had a similar experience with the same team where they called two weeks before the film and said they had cast someone else she quipped But this happens she said and when asked if she was referring to the film Antim starring Aayush Sharma Avika nodded in accord At the end of the day it s their decision and that s fine They must have had their reasons they should have known better she explainedWhen questioned if the incident had wounded her Avika replied Yes I am human Of course you have the thought I wish this hadn t happened the second time But I believe it was fate She went on to say that she doesn t blame the team for anything I m not saying what they did was wrong because at the end of the day they have to make wise decisions as well They have to make decisions about who is best for their project and who they will work with the actor stated Avika Gor s next film appearance will be in 1920 Horrors of HeartAlso read Salman Khan s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan continues to struggle at box office on day 13