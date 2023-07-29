THIS VIDEO OF RAJINIKANTH RECEIVING ROUSING CHEERS AT JAILER AUDIO LAUNCH IS GOOSEBUMPS STUFF

Hyderabad: Superstar Rajinikanth's fans are eagerly anticipating the release of Nelson Dilipkumar's Jaililer. The upcoming action comedy film marks the actor's return to the big screen after a two-year break. Fans of Rajinikanth are now expecting nothing less from Jailer after being let down by his previous two films, Darbar by AR Murugadoss and Annaatthe by Siva.

On Friday, the makers of the film organized a spectacular audio launch event at the renowned Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai in a bid to intensify the excitement among the audience. A number of celebrities were present at the event, however, it was Rajinikanth whose presence filled the venue with excitement and joy. Several videos from the event have surfaced on social media which show hundreds of bystanders going wild and cheering "Thalaiva" as the superstar made his grand entry to the stadium.

At the event, the 72-year-old actor made a splash while donning a dapper black dress, reminiscent of his well-known look from the 2018 film Kaala, directed by Pa Ranjith. The actor was beaming with a radiant smile as the audience welcomed him with huge applause and cheer. He waved to the throngs of people with grace as they waited to catch a glimpse of him. The actor then went on to warmly embrace and wish the cast and crew of the movie who were in attendance.

Jailer is mounted on a reported budget of Rs 200 crore by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner. The film also stars Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, and Tamannaah Bhatia in significant roles. Jailer's music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while Vijay Karthik Kannan has handled the cinematography.

