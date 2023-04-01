Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan is busy garnering positive reviews of her latest release Gaslight and shooting for her upcoming film Murder Mubarak. But that doesn't stop Sara from living her life to the fullest and doing what she wants to, without worrying about what people say. The actor on Saturday shared a post on social media wherein she is seen keeping her sense of wonder and joy intact.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Ms. Pataudi shared a boomerang of herself enjoying a carefree moment at the child play area at Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi. Sharing the video, Sara wrote, "Halfway through the day??? No way!!!" In the video, Sara is seen playing with a see-saw rocker.

This post of Sara Ali Khan comes with reminder to keep inner child in you alive

The actor was in Delhi to shoot for her upcoming film Murder Mubarak. Helmed by Homi Adajania, the film also stars Karisma Kapoor and Tisca Chopra in the lead roles. Bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, the film is scheduled for a 2024 release.

READ | Sara Ali Khan keen to star in Aashiqui 3 with rumoured ex-boyfriend Kartik Aaryan

Meanwhile, Sara has also wrapped up shooting for Laxman Utekar's untitled romantic drama which will star her alongside Vicky Kaushal. The actor also has Karan Johar-backed Ae Watan Mere Watan ready for release. Sara will be seen playing a freedom fighter in a fictional tale set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942. Her slate of upcoming films also includes Anurag Basu's upcoming directorial Metro...In Dino. Slated to hit the theatres on December 8, 2023, the film also features Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead role.