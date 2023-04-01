Hyderabad: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Shaakuntalam. The actor has been extensively promoting the mythological drama on various platforms. On Saturday, Samantha took to social media to share a glimpse of how she manages to squeeze self-care into a hectic promotional spree.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Samantha shared a picture with a mask on her face. Sitting in a car, the actor is seemingly in a meditative state with a jap mala (prayer beads) in her hand. Beating the heat in a white comfortable outfit and a pair of cool shades, Samantha is stealing time for self-care amid her busy schedule. Sharing the picture, Samantha simply wrote, "Me" followed by a nerd face emoji.

Meanwhile, the 35-year-old actor will be seen playing the lead role in Shaakuntalam which is based on the internationally acclaimed Kalidasa's Sanskrit play Abhijnana Shakuntalam. As reported earlier, the film revolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant from Mahabharata. The makers have roped in Dev Mohan to play the role of Kind Dushyant in the film.

This picture proves Samantha certainly knows how to squeeze self-care into hectic schedule

Shaakuntalam will also mark the acting debut of Pushpa: The Rise star Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha, who will be seen playing the younger version of Prince Bharata, after whom Bharatvarsh or India derives its name. The film also stars veteran Bollywood actor Kabir Bedi in the role of the ancient sage Kashyapa. Helmed by Gunasekhar, the film is all set to hit big screens in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada on April 14.