Hyderabad: Saturday saw a horrifying incident unfold as gunshots shattered the tranquility of Vancouver's serene White Rock area, transforming Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal's residence into a focal point of violence. This criminal act has been promptly claimed by notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who took to Facebook to assert his involvement in the gunfire. In his post, Bishnoi directly addressed Grewal, reminding him that relying on Salman Khan for protection is futile and that even Dawood cannot save him from his impending doom.

In a social media post, Bishnoi also criticizes Grewal's exaggerated response to the death of Sidhu Moose Wala, questioning his association with the deceased musician and his questionable affiliations. The infamous gangster further wrote that Grewal's actions have captured his attention, and this incident serves merely as a preview to what is to come. The full-length feature film will be released in due time. The post ended with a cold hearted reminder, which read: "Flee to any country you wish, but remember, death doesn't require a visa; it comes uninvited."

This comes after the assassination of Sidhu Moosewala, a popular Punjabi singer who transitioned into politics, had garnered significant attention back in May 2022. Initially, a Canada-based gangster named Goldy Brar had claimed responsibility for the murder. However, the name of Lawrence Bishnoi has now emerged in connection with the crime. Brar had taken to social media to declare that he and the Lawrence Bishnoi group were responsible for the assassination.

Unsurprisingly, the latest incident has rattled the Punjabi music industry, leaving fans and colleagues deeply concerned for Gippy Grewal's safety. The explicit threats issued by Lawrence Bishnoi have only amplified the gravity of the situation, raising questions about the underlying tensions and motives behind this heinous attack.