THIS LOVELY MAN HAS BEEN MY ROCK ILEANA DCRUZ ALMOST REVEALS IDENTITY OF HER PARTNER

Hyderabad Actor Ileana Ileana D Cruz is all set to embrace motherhood is known The expecting mommy has been documenting her motherhood journey on social media ever since she announced the pregnancy last April The actor has been tightlipped about the identity of the father of her baby But in the latest post Ileana almost revealed her partner and heaped praise on him for being a lovely mand and her rock Taking to Instagram Ileana shared an endearing note on motherhood and how overwhelming it is to feel a life growing inside her The actor said that she is fortunate to experience the joy that motherhood brings and also spoke about the days that are so inexplicably hard With her latest post Ileana almost introduced the lovely man whose presence help her survive tough days She talked about tears guilt hopelessness selfdoubts and crying over something so trivial Ileana further said that the love for her unborn child helps her get back her composure while her alleged partner knows exactly when and how to make her feel loved Ileana concluded her post with a mention of her partner however she did not reveal his name neither the photograph clearly feature his face But her words suggest that everything doesnt seem so hard anymore when she is with this lovely man READ Momtobe Ileana D Cruz enjoys beach day with her baby nugget Earlier this month the actor also treated her fans with a sneak peek from her babymoon She had shared a boomerang video on her Instagram story without revealing the location where she was enjoying her babymoon Ilena is said to be dating Katrina Kaif s brother Sebastian Laurent Michel however the duo has not yet made their relationship officialOn the work front the actor was last seen in Kookie Gulatidirected and Ajay Devgnproduced The Big Bull The film also featured Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role Coming up next for Ileana is Unfair And Lovely with Randeep Hooda Helmed by Balwinder Singh Janjua the film talks about prejudices and biases held by society against dark complexion