THIS JR NTR FAN FROM ANDHRA PRADESH EXPRESSES HIS ADMIRATION FOR RRR STAR IN A HEARTWARMING WAY

Hyderabad: RRR star Jr NTR beloved by a vast fanbase, is celebrated not only for his remarkable talents on screen but also for his demeanour off the screen. With a successful career spanning several decades, Jr NTR has transitioned from being a regional superstar who gained nationwide fame with SS Rajamouli's RRR. While he works diligently on his upcoming projects widening his horizon, fans of the actor continue to let him know how loved he is among the hardcore admirers in his home state. In one such incident, a loyal fan of Jr NTR took fan love to a notch higher with an endearing gesture dedicated to the superstar.

Recently, one of Jr NTR's ardent followers from Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, expressed his admiration in a unique and heartwarming way. He shared images on social media of their new home being built with bricks bearing NTR Jr.'s initials. This gesture stands as a touching tribute to the enduring place the actor holds in the hearts of his devoted fans and underlines why Jr NTR is often referred to as the Man of Masses.

On the film front, NTR J has embarked on a new schedule in Goa alongside co-stars Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. This schedule includes the filming of a situational song for the movie. Devara, directed by Koratala Siva and produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, is a two-part epic project. Devara Part I is scheduled for release in India on April 5, 2024.