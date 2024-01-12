THIS IS WHEN RANBIR KAPOOR STARRER RAMAYANA WILL GO ON FLOORS

Hyderabad: Following the enormous success of Animal, Ranbir Kapoor is slated to collaborate with filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari on the epic Ramayana, opposite Sai Pallavi. The actor is set to begin filming in Mumbai on March 2, with an additional session planned for April and May 2024. Ramayana is scheduled to be released in the second half of 2025.

As per an insider, the cast and crew were recently informed that March 2 is the big day. The filmmaker has planned an extensive schedule at Film City. Ranbir and Sai will first shoot the dialogue-heavy parts. The key crowd moments, including some battle scenes, are to be filmed between April and May. The goal is to complete these scenes before the monsoons hit the city.

Director Nitesh Tiwari and VFX powerhouse DNEG have come together for the magnum opus. Together they spent months developing the legendary realm for their next epic. The pre-production phase included detailed look tests and 3D mapping sessions with the cast. Ranbir Kapoor is all set to travel to Los Angeles in February for critical technical rehearsals at the DNEG office.