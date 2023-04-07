Hyderabad: Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Thursday visited Siddhivinayak Temple with her daughter Malti Marie to seek blessings. The actor, who was busy with an extensive promotional spree for her upcoming series Citadel, made sure to take her daughter to the famous shrine on her first trip to India. The actor documented her visit to Siddhivinayak on social media. Soon after she shared the pictures, a section of social media users were seemingly not happy with the temple authorities.

Priyanka shared a set of three pictures from her visit to the Lord Ganesha shrine on Instagram. Sharing the pictures, Priyanka wrote, she wanted to round off her daughter's first visit to India with the blessing of the elephant-headed God. The mother-daughter duo's visit to Siddhivinayak has left social media divided as a section of users are lauding PeeCee for introducing Indian culture to her daughter while others are upset, not with the actor, but with the temple authorities.

Pictures and videos of Priyanka and Malti Marie's visit to Siddhivinayak have flooded the internet. While the post has garnered over 2 million likes on PeeCee's Instagram handle, there are a few who wanted to draw the attention of the authorities to treat the privileged and the commoner alike. "They don't allow us to take pictures. How she took n post???" questioned a user while another chimed in, "May bappa’s blessings be with you all but the commoners too deserve peaceful darshan." Meanwhile, defending Priyanka, a user wrote, "Not happening for the first time, why targeting Priyanka?"

Meanwhile, Priyanka's slate of films is getting in West is getting interesting as the actor announced her upcoming outing with John Cena and Idris Alba. PeeCee will be seen sharing the screen with the two in Amazon Studios' action film Heads Of State which will be directed by Ilya Naishuller.