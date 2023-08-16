THERE TRULY IS NO ONE LIKE YOU AS SAIF ALI KHAN TURNS 53 KAREENA KAPOOR GUSHES ABOUT HER ULTIMATE LOVER

Hyderabad: Saif Ali Khan turned a year older on August 16 and leading the wishes for the Adipurush star is his gorgeous actor wife Kareena Kapoor Khan. On Saif's 53rd birthday, Kareena penned an endearing post and shared it on social media with a picture of her husband's choice from one of their recent holidays.

Kareena seemingly can't stop gushing about her husband and the love-drenched birthday post for Saif indicates how head-over-heels she is for her spouse. To mark Saif's 53rd birthday, Kareena took to Instagram and shared a picture from their holiday diaries. In the image which is approved by Saif for social media upload, the couple is seen relaxing by the pool. While Kareena looks gorgeous in a bright pink monokini, Saif is his usual relaxed self in black shorts.

Dedicating a birthday post to Saif, Kareena wrote: "He chose the picture I could post on Instagram…even though he’s in front of me smiling away…and why not? it’s his birthday…May you always be this relaxed my jaaaan…💖❤️🌈 Happy Birthday to my Ultimate Lover…❤️There truly is no one like you …Kind, Generous, Crazy …ok I can go on writing all day …but gotta go eat Cake…💥💥❤️."

On the work front, Kareena has an interesting lineup of projects which are at various levels of production. The actor will be seen in Sujoy Ghosh helmed thriller based on the book The Devotion of Suspect X. She will also be seen in The Crew co-starring Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh. Apart from acting projects, Kareena is all set to venture into production with Hansal Mehta's untitled next. The actor be playing the lead in the upcoming film which will be her joint venture with Ekta Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Saif is all set to venture into the south with Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Devara. The actor was reportedly busy shooting for the film before he took a short break to celebrate his birthday with family.

READ | Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan lauds Narayan Murthy for criticising Kareena Kapoor's cold behaviour with fans