THEATERS ERUPT WITH NON STOP CHEERS AS MAKERS DROP FIRST GLIMPSE OF SURIYA STARRER KANGUVA FANS DECLARE HIM KING

Hyderabad: The first glimpse of the highly awaited Tamil epic historical drama film Kanguva featuring superstar Suriya was unveiled on Sunday, and fans have already declared it a smashing hit. In a treat to fans on the actor's birthday, the glimpse showcases the actor's first look from the flick. The two-minute preview of Kanguva received a tremendous response on social media, videos of which are all over the internet.

As the lead actor Suriya celebrates his 48th birthday on July 23, his fans called the film's glimpse the best possible gift they could have asked for. They turned to Twitter to express their joy, calling it a 'bonafide blockbuster' that will shatter multiple records. Many posted videos from theatres where the first look was released.

The theatres erupted as scores of fans whistled and danced to the film's background score and cinematic brilliance. One such fan sharing a video wrote: "#GlimpseOfKanguva screened in one of the theatres in Telugu states and the response was 🤫⚡ Always @Suriya_offl is the King there." Another ecstatic admirer wrote: "Particularlyyyyyy...... 🔥🔥🔥💥💥💥 Realllyyy addicted to this frammeee.... lyrics........music......voice.......the way suriya did......🔥🔥🔥Goosebumps......🥵🥵💥💥🔥🔥🔥 #HappyBirthdaySuriya #Kanguva #Kanguvaglimpse #Suriya."

The duration of the first look video is 2 minutes, with breathtaking images, dramatic soundtrack, and, above all, megastar Suriya's powerful and captivating screen presence that has attracted viewers to a larger extent. Suriya fans have gone crazy since the first trailer was released. The crew will be updating shortly with interesting details about Kanguva that will give additional flavour to Suriya fans' enthusiasm over the film's global release in early 2024.

Siva, the director of several blockbuster hits in his career, is backing the film, which stars Suriya and Disha Patani as the main characters. The film's other cast members will be disclosed in due course. With the huge revelation that the picture will be released in 10 languages in 3D format, the trade circles are buzzing with anticipation.

