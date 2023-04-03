Hyderabad: Bollywood couple Hrithik Roshan and his ladylove Saba Azad made heads turn at the launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) on Saturday night. The couple complemented each other as they strutted down the pink carpet at the event. Treating fans with a glimpse of their look for the NMACC gala, Hrithik shared a set of two pictures on Instagram on Monday. The actor has seemingly floored his fans who couldn't stop gushing about the apparent chemistry that he shares with Saba.

In the pictures, Saba is seen donning an off-shoulder red out with gathered details around the waist, while Hrithik looked dapper in the black outfit. The first picture shows the couple striking a stunning pose but what caught the attention of netizens is how affectionately he is looking at the ' lady in red.'

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Hrithik wrote, "With the lady in red 🕺🏻." Soon after he shared the pictures, fans were seemingly floored by the effortless chemistry between the couple. Gushing about the duo, a fan wrote, "The way he looks at Saba," while another said, "Hot couple." Seemingly happy with Hrithik finding love again in life a fan wrote, "Great seeing you so happy ❤️🔥🙌."

Hrithik and Saba have been dating for over a year and the couple is often spotted together at Bollywood parties. Saba also mingles with Hrithik's family and the couple even takes regular breaks to spend some quality time together away from hustle and bustle of city life. Last December, Hrithik even took Saba for a Christmas holiday on which they were accompanied by his sons Hrehaan and Hridaan.