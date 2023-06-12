THE TRIAL TRAILER OUT KAJOL DEBUTS ON OTT WITH POWERFUL PERFORMANCE IN COURTROOM DRAMA

Hyderabad The trailer for Kajol s new web series The Trial Pyaar Kanoon Dhokha was released on Monday Kajol will make her OTT debut in The Trial which will be streamed on Disney Hotstar Kajol plays housewife Noyonika Sengupta who is compelled to start working again as a lawyer after her husband s public scandal lands him in jailThe Trial trailer begins with Kajol catching her husband cheating on her redhanded He is a second judge who is portrayed by Jisshu Sengupta Jisshu gets detained for receiving sexual favours as bribes to alter rulings He is hauled by policemen and Kajol is left to fend for herself and her familyThen Noyonika played by Kajol does something she hasn t done in years she enters the courtroom again As she pursues justice for herself and her family she is subject to criticism from both the public and her fellow attorneys Prior to this Kajol declared on Friday that she is taking a break from social media and deleted all of her previous Instagram posts It turns out that it was a publicity stunt for her new web series After a few hours Kajol clarified that she was actually talking about her brandnew web series The Trial Pyaar Kanoon Dhokha The tougher the trial the harder you come back she stated sharing the first glimpse of the show The show is an Indian adaptation of The Good Wife an American television series The programme has seven seasons and debuted in 2009 with Julianna Margulies playing the lead roleThe Trial will debut on Disney Hotstar and boasta of an ensemble cast comprising Kajol Jisshu Sengupta Sheeba Chaddha and Kubbra Sait Also read Facing toughest trial of life Kajol deletes all Instagram posts as she announces break from social media