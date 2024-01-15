THE RAJA SAAB PRABHAS ANNOUNCES NEW PROJECT ON SANKRANTI DROPS FIRST POSTER

Hyderabad: On the joyful occasion of Pongal and Sankranti, actor Prabhas announced his next film The Raja Saab. According to the producers, the upcoming film is a "spellbinding romantic horror entertainer" directed by Maruthi. It is bankrolled by TG Vishwa Prasad via the People Media Factory umbrella, a pan-India production.

He took to Instagram on Monday to unveil the first look poster, which features himself. Sharing the poster, Prabhas wrote: "Presenting #TheRajaSaab's First Look in this festive season. Wishing you all joy and happiness!" Prabhas appeared in the Raja Saab poster donning a black shirt and a dhoti. He could be seen smiling walking down an empty street, with firecrackers exploding in the background.

The film will feature Prabhas as The Raja Saab. It is being produced under the People Media Factory label, with TG Vishwa Prasad as producer and Vivek Kuchibotla as co-producer. The Raja Saab will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages with music by Thaman S.

As per Maruthi, The Raja Saab is one of his most ambitious endeavours to date. "Collaboration with Prabhas and People Media Factory is both an honour and a thrilling opportunity for me as a filmmaker. We are prepared to provide our audiences with a spectacular experience. Having Prabhas on board is very special since his explosive screen presence, along with our horror narrative, is going to astound audiences," he added.