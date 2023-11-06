Hyderabad: In the wake of the release of The Railway Men trailer, memories of India's most significant industrial disaster, the Bhopal Gas tragedy, resurfaced among Bhopalis. With an intriguing teaser, the makers of the Netflix series, starring R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, and Babil Khan, have unveiled a gripping trailer that delves deeper into the retelling of this tragic event under the direction of debutant filmmaker Shiv Rawail.

The Railway Men trailer:

The 2-minute 53-second trailer opens with Kay Kay Menon's portrayal of a railway employee, setting the stage for the story. Babil is introduced as another railway worker stationed at Bhopal Junction, while Divyenndu takes on the role of an RPF personnel. The trailer paints a picture of the happy moments in Bhopal before the devastating gas leak from the Union Carbide factory and the ensuing chaos in the city.

The Railway Men trailer serves as a tribute to the unwavering bravery of Indian Railways employees who, during the city's darkest hours, made heroic efforts to save countless lives. R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu, and Babil Khan take center stage as the unsung heroes of the Bhopal gas tragedy.

The Railway Men trailer reactions:

Following the trailer's release on YouTube, numerous netizens poured into the comments section, sharing heart-wrenching stories of lost family members and the ongoing struggles of those who survived the disaster, grappling with chronic health issues.

One user, deeply affected by the tragedy, expressed, "Being a Bhopali, whenever I cross the Bhanpur bridge, I can see Union Carbide, and one can still sense the pain in the air, feeling the tragedy that unfolded in 1984. Every family in old Bhopal has a tragic story and a member who was lost in '84."

Another user shared their personal connection, stating, "I live in Bhopal. My grandfather perished during the leak. Perhaps the largest man-made disaster in India, which shattered countless families. This trailer moved me profoundly. The survival of the people here is a monumental testament."

Praising The Railway Men, another user described it as "India's own Chernobyl ❤❤❤," expressing confidence in the performances of Kay Kay Menon and R Madhavan, labeling it as "India's first classy web series." Another viewer chimed in, anticipating an "emotionally stirring rollercoaster."

The Bhopal Gas Tragedy:

On the night of December 2, 1984, a tragic event unfolded as methyl isocyanate gas leaked from a pesticide factory owned by the American Union Carbide Corporation. Reports indicate that over half a million people were poisoned that fateful night, and the official death toll exceeded 5,000. Thousands of survivors and their descendants continue to grapple with chronic health problems, including cancer, blindness, respiratory issues, and immune and neurological disorders as a result of the leak.

About The Railway Men:

The Railway Men is a powerful narrative that highlights the heroism displayed by the employees of the Indian Railways in Bhopal. They valiantly stood against all odds to rescue people on the night of December 2, 1984, battling an invisible foe in the air. Inspired by real stories, this gripping series celebrates the indomitable spirit of humanity, reminding us that courage can shine even in the darkest of times and that ordinary individuals can rise to extraordinary challenges. It portrays the heroic efforts of those who worked tirelessly, racing against time to ensure the safety of hundreds during the world's worst industrial disaster.

The Railway Men, produced under the banner of YRF Entertainment, is set to premiere on Netflix on November 18. This 4-episode character-driven series unfolds the harrowing tale of the Bhopal Gas tragedy, offering a poignant and compelling account of heroism amidst adversity.