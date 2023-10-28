THE RAILWAY MEN TEASER R MADHAVAN KAY KAY MENON BABIL KHAN AND DIVYENNDU PROMISE A GRIPPING THRILLER BASED ON 1984 BHOPAL GAS TRAGEDY

Hyderabad: Netflix has unveiled a spine-chilling teaser for its upcoming web series The Railway Men. This series explores the harrowing events of the 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy. The four-episode series featuring Kay Kay Menon, R Madhavan, Divyenndu Sharma, and Babil Khan in key roles is a tribute to Bhopal gas tragedy's unsung heroes.

The teaser, shared on Netflix's social media handles, offers a glimpse into the lives of four unsung heroes who played a crucial role in evacuating people during the Bhopal Gas Tragedy. The Railway Men promises to be a gripping thriller based on the tragic Bhopal gas disaster, considered the world's worst industrial catastrophe.

In the teaser, we witness a catastrophic gas leak at a factory, causing chaos and destruction. Lead actors R Madhavan, Babil Khan, Kay Kay Menon, and Divyenndu are featured as they attempt to contain the disaster. The story unfolds with people desperately trying to protect themselves from the harmful gas, and a voiceover states that the Bhopal railway station has vanished from the government's map.

R Madhavan, playing the role of the General Manager of Central Railways, urges station master Kay Kay Menon to take action. Divyenndu portrays a police constable who reassures the people to trust him more than his uniform. Babil Khan appears as the determined loco pilot who proclaims that the affected individuals are his own.

This character-driven series helmed by debutant Shiv Rawail and written by Aayush Gupta, sheds light on the unwavering courage of Indian Railways employees who saved countless lives during the Bhopal tragedy. Notably, it marks the first collaboration between Netflix and Yash Raj Films (YRF). The series is scheduled to be released on Netflix on November 18.