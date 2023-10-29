THE LADY KILLER TRAILER LUST ANGER AND LOVE TAKE ARJUN KAPOOR BHUMI PEDNEKAR DOWN A BLOODY ROAD

Hyderabad: The makers revealed the trailer for The Lady Killer, a forthcoming thriller starring Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. This suspense thriller teases a dangerous romance that leads the protagonists down a perilous path. Directed by Ajay Bahl, known for his work on movies like Section 375, B.A. Pass, and Blurr, this dark narrative explores desire's consequences.

In the 2-minute and 22-second trailer, we witness Arjun Kapoor, a small-town playboy, arriving in a snow-capped hilly area. Here he encounters Bhumi Pednekar, who holds the title of "choti rani" to a former Maharaja and is already dealing with personal turmoil.

As the plot unravels, Arjun discovers Bhumi's true identity, which is difficult for him to accept. Fueled by lust, anger, and love, their undefined relationship leads them onto a treacherous and destructive path, as hinted in the closing scene involving a murder. Going by The Lady Killer trailer, Bhumi and Arjun have stirred up a dangerous romance that Ajay has set against the freezing cold backdrop.

While talking about the film Bahl had earlier said that it was a pleasure working with Bhumi and Arjun. He also said that these new-age actors are "super committed" and "mature". He particularly commended Arjun's performance, stating that he has undergone a significant transformation in his acting. Arjun Kapoor himself had earlier admitted that The Lady Killer has been the most emotionally demanding film of his career. He emphasised the intensity and rawness of the film, calling it a very real love story. Following the film's shoot, he had to take a break to recover from the intense experience.