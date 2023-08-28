Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Adah Sharma, known for her role in The Kerala Story, has addressed the speculations regarding the purchase of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's flat at Mont Blanc Apartments in Bandra, Mumbai. Adah made it clear that she had not made any decision about the matter while speaking with the media in Mumbai.

Rumours had been doing the rounds that Adah was considering purchasing the same apartment where Sushant Singh Rajput lived until his untimely death in 2020. A media report also stated that the actor's team had confirmed the news. Reacting to the matter, Adah told the media, "Phele jo bhi hai woh first mein aapko bataungi. Jabhi jo hai, I promise, aap logo ka mooh main meetha karunga, agar kuch hai toh (I will tell you first if anything gets finalized. If it happens, I promise, I will bring sweets if there is anything)."

Earlier, Sushant had shared with fans a tour of the same flat in an Asian Paints video, giving them a peek inside his personal space. The late actor, in the video, showed off his home's distinctive decor and artifacts that served as reminders of his multiple interests.

According to reports, finding renters for the two-story residence became difficult after Sushant was found dead there on June 14, 2020. In a previous interview, a Mumbai-based real estate broker revealed that it took three years to find renters for the house after the star passed away. Over time, people began to show interest in the house.

Also read: The Kerala Story team including Vipul Shah and Adah Sharma meet Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Coming back to Adah, the actor portrayed the lead character in The Kerala Story, one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. The movie has earned a total of Rs 241.74 crore in India, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.