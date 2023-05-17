THE KERALA STORY BOX OFFICE DAY 12 ADAH SHARMA STARRER COLLECTS RS 150CR IN INDIA

Hyderabad: 'The Kerala Story' featuring Adah Sharma in the lead role has managed to pull crowds into the theatre despite being surrounded by multiple controversies. The film has emerged to be one of the highest-grossing films of 2023 and refuses to slow down at the box office in terms of collections.

The film managed to cross the Rs 150 crore mark in just 12 days in the domestic market and is still gathering good numbers at the box office. At this pace, the film might soon cross the Rs 200 crore mark in India. In the midst of various state-imposed bans and controversies, 'The Kerala Story' was released in India on May 5. The film featuring Adah Sharma has been banned in the state of West Bengal and isn't running in the state of Tamil Nadu either.

According to trade analysts, The Kerala Story managed to surpass the Rs 150 crore mark in theatres on May 16, which makes the total collection of the film Rs 156.84 crore at the domestic box office so far. The Adah Sharma starrer might surpass the Rs 200 crore figure in another week.

'The Kerala Story' showcases the story of a Hindu woman from Kerala (Adah Sharma) who is brainwashed into converting to Islam and then trafficked to Syria to join the global terrorist organisation ISIS. 'The Kerala Story' is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and directed by Sudipto Sen.

A few days before its release, makers changed their claim that '32,000 women from Kerala were affected by this incident' to 'three women' due to legal intervention. This gave rise to a huge debate which made people question the intention of the film and the makers.