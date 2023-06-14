THE KAPIL SHARMA SHOW ARTIST TIRTHANAND RAO ATTEMPTS SUICIDE AGAIN DURING FACEBOOK LIVE

Mumbai Actorcomedian Tirthanand Rao who has worked with television star Kapil Sharma in Comedy Circus Ke Ajoobe attempted suicide during a Facebook live through his official Facebook page He alleged that a woman is responsible for his current state He claimed during the live session that he was in a livein with the woman in question but she emotionally blackmailed him He also claimed that the woman pushed him into debt as she extorted money from him He said in the live video I am in debt of Rs 34 lakh because of this woman I have known her since October last year She had filed a police complaint against me in Bhayandar a western suburb in Mumbai and I didn t even know for what reason Then she would also call me and say she wanted to meet As he shared all that he was going through he tried to die by suicide His friends who saw him taking the extreme step reached his house in no time and found him unconscious They called the police and the actor was rushed to the hospital Tirthanand has attempted suicide earlier as well in a similar fashion in December 2021 when he went live on Facebook He had called up his assistant and told him that he was taking this drastic step in life due to several reasonsTirthanand collaborated with Kapil in 2016 on Comedy Circus Ke Ajoobe He stated that following Kapil Sharma s dispute with Sunil Grover Kapil offered him a role Tirthanand on the other hand had to pass up the opportunity since he was filming a Gujarati film With agency inputsIf you are having suicidal thoughts or are worried about a friend or need emotional support someone is always there to listen Call Sneha Foundation 04424640050 available 24x7 or iCall the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline 9152987821 which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pmAlso read Miss you every moment Sushant Singh Rajput s sister Shweta remembers late actor on 3rd death anniversary