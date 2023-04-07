THE HUNT BEGINS PUSHPA THE RULE TEASER OUT ON THE EVE OF ALLU ARJUNS 41ST BIRTHDAY

Hyderabad: As promised, the makers of Pushpa: The Rule unveiled film's teaser on Friday. The teaser of Pushpa 2 is out on the eve of the film's leading man Allu Arjun's 41st birthday. Mythri Movie Makers, the banner behind Pushpa 1 & 2, announced the teaser release date on Wednesday with an intriguing clip. After piquing the interest of fans by releasing a glimpse of the Pushpa 2 teaser, the makers have now unveiled the full version of the promotional video on social media.

Post-pandemic, Allu Arjun and director Sukumar managed to bring audiences back to theaters with Pushpa: The Rise. In 2021, it was the first blockbuster that would have witnessed such a humungous success. Following this, the actor-director duo joined hands again to enthrall the audience with the Pushpa sequel. The film which is in the making is likely to mark another successful outing for Allu Arjun and Sukumar if the just-released teaser of Pushpa 2 is anything to go by.

Though Pushpa 2 teaser is not divulging much as far as the story is concerned, the promotional asset is enough to pinch the curiosity of fans. In extension to what was revealed earlier, Pushpa 2 teaser hints that Pushpa Raj has escaped from Tirupati jail and the hunt is on to nab him. The three-minute-14-seconds-long teaser has only two shots of Allu Arjun as the video is seemingly designed to mount him as the maseeha of underpriviledged.

Allu Arjun aside, the film will also feature Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles. Earlier reports of the film being put on the back burner for three months did rounds of the webloids but with Pushpa: The Rule teaser release it seems the fans won't have to wait longer for the sequel.