Hyderabad: Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chillar starrer The Great Indian Family hit the theatres on September 22 amid no marketing push. Even with zero buzz, cinegoers thronged to the theatres for the first day first show and have finally shared their verdict on social media. Vicky portrays the character of Bhajan Kumar, a devotional singer in the movie.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), moviegoers shared their honest opinion of the film. The Vijay Krishan Acharya directorial opened to mixed reviews. Sharing their reaction, a user wrote: "#TheGreatIndianFamily Beautiful movie!! It was hilarious and emotional !! Well made movie ! @vickykaushal09 you are an amazing actor, it’s your acting that made difference !!@ManushiChhillar did her role well , way it was scripted and directed along with vicky made the movie,4⭐️"

Another one handing out three and a half stars said: "Surprise..Surprise.. Surprise#TheGreatIndianFamily is one of the sweetest movies to come out of YRF camp. What a lovely message, simple yet subtle. #VickyKaushal is simply superb, Vicky is the new Ayushmann. Supporting cast 👍 Dialogues 👌 Screenplay 👌👌⭐⭐⭐1/2"

Talking about the film, another X user tweeted: "#TheGreatIndianFamily is a family entertainer which deals with religious and common family problems with aome emotional and comedic elements. The marketing of this movie is pathetic like all YRF movies but the movie is impactful due to its tight knitted screenplay and performance."

Many on social media criticised the film for being a little lengthy and preachy at the end. However, Vicky was able to win over the audiences with his impeccable acting skills. The supporting cast too got their due for their acting abilities. Looking at the reviews, it can be said that the film had the potential to rake in better reviews had it been promoted well.