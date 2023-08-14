THE GREAT INDIAN FAMILY VICKY KAUSHAL SHARES HILARIOUS RELEASE DATE ANNOUNCEMENT VIDEO

Hyderabad: Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar's upcoming film The Great Indian Family by Yash Raj Films, is all set to release next month. The makers announced the release date for The Great Indian Family on Monday. The film will be arriving in theaters after over two weeks of Shah Rukh Khan's highly anticipated actioner Jawan's release.

Headlined by Vicky and Manushi, The Great Indian Family is directed by Vijay Shankar Acharya. The film is set in the heartland of India and will revolve around the madness that ensues within Vicky's family due to some sudden developments that are beyond anyone's control.

Taking to social media, Vicky gave audiences a sneak peek into his madcap family in a hilarious release date announcement video. Going by what Vicky has to say about his family in the promotional video, the upcoming YRF film appears to be a fun family entertainer high on the relatability quotient.

Meanwhile, Vicky will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur, which is based on the life of Sam Manekshaw who was the Chief of the Army Staff during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971, and the first Indian Army officer to become Field Marshal. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh.

