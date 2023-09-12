Hyderabad: The trailer of the eagerly awaited movie The Great Indian Family, starring Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar, has finally been unveiled by the makers on Tuesday. The Vijay Krishna Acharya-helmed film is all set to hit the theatres on September 22 of this year. The romantic drama also stars Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Sadiya Siddiqui, Alka Amin, Srishti Dixit, Bhuvan Arora, Ashutosh Ujjwal, and Bharti Perwani. Taking to social media, production house Yash Raj Films dropped the trailer of The Great Indian Family on Tuesday.

In the one-minute-fifty-five-second trailer, Vicky is depicted as Bhajan Kumar, also known as Ved Vyas Tripathi, who belongs to the Pandit family. Bhajan is a well-known devotional singer who has trouble finding love because of his profession. On day, the family gets a letter from an unidentified source claiming that Bhajan is from a Muslim family. The Tripathi family is plunged into chaos and lunacy, and the rest of the movie's narrative centres on how the family strives to adjust to their new reality.

Earlier on Monday, Vicky Kaushal shared a poster of the film and wrote in the caption, "Tomorrow it is! Set your reminders now for #TheGreatIndianFamily Trailer! *link in bio* #TheGreatIndianFamily releasing in cinemas near you on 22nd September!" The post has left his fans very excited with one commenting, "Can't wait!" Another wrote, "So so excited." One more wrote, "Too much excited to watch your new upcoming movie @vickykaushal09."

The Great Indian Family is set in the heartland of India and is centered on the craziness that breaks out in Vicky's family as a result of certain unforeseen circumstances. In the movie, Vicky portrays the role of Bhajan Kumar, a local singing star. The first music from the movie Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja, which was recently released, earned decent reviews from the audience. The song is penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, composed by Pritam, and voiced by Nakash Aziz.

