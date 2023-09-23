Hyderabad: The Great Indian Family featuring Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar in lead roles faced a challenging start at the Indian box office. Helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the film has met with a disappointing initial reception which is partly attributed to lackluster promotional efforts and limited buzz around the film. In fact, the numbers were so unexpectedly low that they raised concerns about the film's prospects. First two days' box office collections suggest a possible outright rejection by audiences.

Given the situation, the film's future success hinged significantly on word-of-mouth and its ability to generate substantial growth over the weekend and even surpass its opening day earnings on Monday. While the initial feedback for the movie appeared positive, it remained to be seen whether this positive buzz would translate into sustained box office performance.

On day 2, The Great Indian Family is likely to rake in Rs 1.50 crore nett in India, suggests early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk. There is a nominal growth compared to the day 1 collection of Rs 1.4 crore at the domestic market. The film made on a reported budget of Rs 40 crore, however, has a long way to ahead to claim profitability.

Comparatively, Vicky Kaushal's previous release, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, had enjoyed significant success, even surpassing box office expectations despite having a less extensive theatrical release. However, The Great Indian Family failed to replicate this success with its unimpressive opening. The dramedy bankrolled by Yash Raj Films faced stiff competition from Jawan, which continued to dominate the preferences of Indian moviegoers for the third consecutive Friday.

The film's narrative revolves around Ved Vyas Tripathi, also known as Bhajan Kumar (played by Vicky Kaushal), who resides in Balrampur in a traditional Hindu family. Despite his status as a Pandit, Bhajan harbors a desire to lead an ordinary life, which he experiences when spending time with his friends. However, an unexpected revelation through a letter one fateful night turns his world upside down, disclosing that he is not a Hindu by birth but a Muslim.