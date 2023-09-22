THE GREAT INDIAN FAMILY BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 1 VICKY KAUSHAL AND MANUSHI CHHILLAR STARRER LIKELY TO TAKE SLOW START

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated film The Great Indian Family, starring Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar, is all set to hit theatres today (September 22). Helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, it also stars Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Yashpal Sharma, Sadiya Siddiqui, Alka Amin, Srishti Dixit, Bhuvan Arora, Aasif Khan, Ashutosh Ujjwal and Bharti Perwani. The film is expected to perform low on its first day at the box office.

According to current trends, The Great Indian Family will open on approximately 1000 screens in India this weekend. The production team is hoping for positive word of mouth to boost screenings and screen counts throughout the run, particularly the second week, which includes several holidays. The advance bookings for the movie opened only on Wednesday night and sold around 8,000 tickets in the three national chains – PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis.

In terms of box office collection, The Great Indian Family is likely to bring in Rs 2 crore nett on its opening day, as per early estimates reported by industry tracker Sacnilk. The film is, however, anticipated to earn more over the weekend, suggesting a steady run at the box office. The small-town comedy film's overall occupancy and exact first-day collection are yet to be announced.