Hyderabad: Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar starrer dramedy The Great India Family opened on a disappointing note at the box office. The film which hit big screens on September 22, had raked in around Rs 1.4 crore on its opening day. The film continues to have a dismal run at the box office amid Jawan wave.

The Great India Family helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya shows no sign of improvement at the box office. According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, The Great India Family is likely to rake in around Rs 2 crore. The film had minted over 1.72 crore on day 2. The film which is made on a reported budget of Rs 40 crore has amassed around Rs 5.11 crore nett in India in three days.

Bankrolled by Yash Raj Films, The Great India Family arrived in theaters following lackluster promotions. The film managed to garner minimal buzz ahead of its release while the song Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja could make some noise on social media as it took over Instagram reels.

In the film set in North India, Vicky plays Bhajan Kumar who hails from a traditional Hindu family. The narrative gets a major twist when a letter discloses that he is not a Hindu by birth but a Muslim. The estrangement from family leads Bhajan on a profound journey of self-discovery.