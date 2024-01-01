THE GOAT SECOND POSTER FEATURES THALAPATHY VIJAY IN A GUN BLAZING BIKE CHASE

Hyderabad: Thalapathy Vijay's fans have been having an incredible start to the New Year. On December 31, the makers of his upcoming film, The Greatest of All Time (The GOAT), unveiled the official title of the film, along with its first look poster. As expected, fans all over the country were delighted by the announcement. But the surprises didn't stop there. Just hours after releasing the first look poster, the makers took to social media to reveal the second look poster as well.

On Monday, director Venkat Prabhu shared the second poster of the film on Twitter, wishing everyone a happy new year, including the hashtags #TheGOAT2ndLook and #TheGreatestOfAllTime in the caption. The second look poster showcases Thalapathy Vijay in a dual role, much like in the previous film. Based on the appearances, it is speculated that the two characters are father and son. The poster depicts them riding a motorcycle and firing guns at their enemies.

The filming for GOAT began in October after an official puja ceremony involving the director and Thalapathy. The film has been shot in various international locations, including Turkey and Thailand. Produced by AGS Entertainment, The GOAT is scheduled for a theatrical release in 2024. This highly anticipated film is one of the biggest ongoing productions in Tamil cinema.