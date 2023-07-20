THE FORCES MEET KAMAL HAASAN AND PRABHAS IN ONE FRAME AHEAD OF TRAILER LAUNCH AT SAN DIEGO

Hyderabad: Project K, which stars Prabhas, is slated to make a debut appearance at Comic Con in San Diego. The cast of the movie, including Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and Nag Ashwin, attended the pre-launch party in the US prior to the big event. Social media is now flooded with images from the occasion. An updated image of Prabhas and Kamal Haasan from the occasion has now gone viral.

The movie's makers posted a picture of Prabhas and Kamal Haasan at the American Comic-Con convention on Twitter. The image captures the two actors in one frame, laughing and having a good time. This priceless iconic picture is enough to arouse interest for Project K.

It will be a visual delight to see Prabhas working with Kamal Haasan, who is playing the antagonist. However, Amitabh Bachchan's presence is the only thing that was missing. The Bollywood actor will not be present at the official film premiere.

At Comic-Con, the title and teaser for Project K will be unveiled. It is the first movie to be screened at San Diego Comic-Con in 2023. The title of this Nag Ashwin film has been subject to various interpretations. Currently, the movie is addressed as Project K.

The first image of Prabhas from the movie was unveiled on Wednesday, but people weren't overly impressed. Many online users were disappointed with Prabhas' first look and claimed it didn't live up to their expectations. Speaking about Project K, the multi-starrer film is helmed by Nag Ashwin.

Prabhas and Deepika Padukone play key roles in the movie. Disha Patani and Amitabh Bachchan will also play significant roles. This sci-fi thriller, which is made under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies, is thought to have one of the biggest budgets in Indian film history.

Also read: Prabhas spotted at US party with fans a day before Project K first glimpse at San Diego Comic-Con