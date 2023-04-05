Hyderabad: Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is receiving positive feedback for her streaming chat show What Women Want shared a photo from the set of her new film The Crew on Wednesday. Kareena is seen getting dolled up in her vanity van in front of the mirror while taking a mirror selfie. A large coffee mug can be seen in front of her and the script for the film is right next to the mug.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared the picture to praise her entourage with the caption: My Crew. The Crew on Day 2. The Crew, Kareena Kapoor's long-awaited project, has finally begun filming, and the excitement among fans is palpable. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh play pivotal roles in the star-studded film.

The Crew: Kareena Kapoor Khan shares picture with her 'crew' from second day of shoot

Kareena Kapoor Khan was ecstatic to be working with Rhea Kapoor, who is known for her impeccable style and creativity. While the first look of the leading ladies has already created a stir, Kareena Kapoor Khan recently revealed the film's fashion and style quotient, saying "I'm pretty sure because Rhea is known for her style and develops a variety of designs." The Laal Singh Chaddha actress also said that the movie is a lot of fun, and so is the vibe. So, hopefully, we'll be able to make it.

Furthermore, unlike her other upcoming projects, the actress revealed in a recent interview that The Crew will be a glamorous, Hindi masala commercial film. In terms of the film, it follows the story of three women who work and hustle in order to move on with their lives. But, as they try to move forward, their fates lead them into some unexpected and unwarranted situations, trapping them in a web of lies.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor reveals hubby Saif Ali Khan wears torn t-shirts at home, buys trousers only when reminded of